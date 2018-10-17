The Pixel 3 and 3 XL have started shipping, and if you splurged for Google's new wireless charging accessory, the Pixel Stand, then you'll notice that the corresponding app has now hit the Play Store.

If you don't have a Pixel 3, you won't even be able to view the app listing on the Play Store, but if you do, there's not much that's new. The app is a series of three simple screens that explain the features of the Stand and let you enable or disable them: ambient display photos, do not disturb while on the stand, and the sunrise alarm.

In our hands-on, we learned that Google is using some special way of communicating with the Stand, thanks to a data stream embedded in the wireless charging signal. That means you can have different settings for different Stands (say one at home, one at the office) and you can't get these features with any other wireless charging accessories.

That means the app would be pretty useless if you don't have the Pixel 3 or if you have it but don't own the Stand. Still, we have the APK available for you to download on APK Mirror if you need to look around in its code. For the record, it installs just fine on Pixel 2 XL, but the app icon is nowhere to be found. Even launching its three activities from another app doesn't do anything.