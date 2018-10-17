Reviews for the Pixel 3 and 3 XL landed just earlier this week on Monday, with the earliest among us getting shipping notifications just yesterday. That means those that popped for overnight handling have already started receiving their brand new Pixels. In the same vein, the Pixel 3, 3XL, and a handful Pixel 3 accessories over on the Google Store have all also swapped over from "pre-order" to "buy."

In the distant past, Google's handling of pre-orders was a source of both humor and frustration, but those days are long gone. All of the Pixel 3 and 3 XL SKUs are still available for order — though some models are available to ship within the next few days, while others hare more nebulous "2-3 week" outlook. Some Pixel 3 cases also flipped from "pre-order" to "buy," though other retailers like Best Buy haven't followed suit with this change.

Google stated at the Made by Google 2018 event that the phones were set to arrive on October 18th. That means everyone who gets their new Pixels today is technically enjoying their phones a day early.

Most of us that got orders in early started receiving shipping notifications yesterday, so you might want to check your email if you bought one with an expected delivery date in the next week or so. If, like Artem, you sprung for overnight shipping, you might even have a package waiting for you when you get home from work today. Penny-pinchers like myself still have a few more days to wait until our slower, snail-mail ground shipping arrives.