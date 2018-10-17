One of my most frequent searches on Google are conversions. From inches to centimeters, Kilograms to pounds, Celsius to Fahrenheit, I've had to use it all because I work on a US-centric website (and browse US-centric news and shops) but I live in a country that uses SI units throughout. I inherently understand and visualize SI units, but I can't do that for imperial or US units. I've learned a few of the easy conversions though, so I can get an approximate answer in my head when in a hurry, but Google has just rolled out a feature that could help me even more.

Now, when you search for any conversion, there's a new yellow Formula box that explains how the two units are correlated. You can use this to get a quick refresher on your math and science classes in school, or to learn a new one if you haven't already.

The box is showing up on all of our devices, from web to mobile, so it appears to be a universal change. None of us remember spotting it before, though it's possible it was server-side tested with a limited set of users before.

It's also worth pointing out that all conversions have it, even the ones that aren't as simple as multiplying or dividing by a constant, as shown in the examples above.