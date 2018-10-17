Everyone's favorite Map app has gone through some pretty major design changes in recent months, but smaller adjustments happen all the time that could easily go unnoticed. The most recent of those that we've been made aware of is the introduction of star ratings for bars and restaurants right in the map view.
Before and after, with added stardust.
Our APK teardown master Cody first spotted it a few weeks ago, but now it seems to be rolling out more widely. The server-side change could still be a test, and as such could still disappear again. It does look useful, though, so I hope it sticks around.
