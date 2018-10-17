Little by little, Google's recruiting the world's financial institutions to support its Google Pay ecosystem. At least, we regularly see dozens upon dozens of US banks line up to work with Google Pay, but sometimes international compatibility is harder to come by. Earlier this month we spotted a few such additions, with new Pay banks popping up in Poland, Taiwan, New Zealand, and Australia, and now we've got a bunch more to share, with even more Australian banks joining the gang, as well as new options landing for Japan.

Last time we checked in with Australia, Google Pay was coming to Orange Credit Union Limited customers. Now we see support arrive for cardholders from Bank of Melbourne, BankSA, St. George, Up Money, and the addition of new cards at Bendigo Bank.

Not every card from each of these banks will work with Google Pay — ones likes corporate cards or EFTPOS are often explicitly excluded — so check Google's support pages to verify if yours is covered.

Over in Japan, we've got new Google Pay support for Kyash, JACCS, and JCB cards when used at QUICPay-compatible merchants. Again, there are a few restrictions on corporate and prepaid cards, so for the complete list of those, as well as supported JCB card issuers, turn to Google's support documentation.