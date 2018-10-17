These days, everything from phones to laptops to game consoles uses USB Type-C. The adoption of this fancy new reversible port took some time, but things have mostly stabilized now. If you haven't yet invested in a decent USB-C charger, AUKEY's new one supports 46W Power Delivery, and we've got a coupon code that drops the $56.99 price down to $41.60.

This charger has three ports: one USB-C and two USB-A. As mentioned, the USB-C port supports 46W Power Delivery 3.0, which is far more than necessary for most phones and enough to sustain most laptops even if they're doing labor-intensive activities. One of the USB-A ports supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, while the other maxes at 5V/2.1A. Not a bad combo.

Amazon's price for this charger is $56.99, but code AUKEY13Y will bring that down to $41.60. The code expires October 20th, so you have a couple of days to decide.