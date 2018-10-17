Article Contents
October is already half over if you can believe that. 2018 is flying by, so let's take a break from the crazy fast pace with some app sales. Today's list is much smaller than Monday's and it features the Android port of Baldur's Gate. I highly recommend picking it up if you haven't yet.
Free
Apps
- Hi-Fi Status(LG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Holic! - Pedometer -Earn Money For Walking-Browser $5.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Football Tips College $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- HockeyTips $21.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Over/Under tips $13.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Breathing Point- Breathing Exercise for relaxation $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- SecretNote $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- SwimE - swim entries, swim times, swim comparison $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- App lock & gallery vault $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Email Pro $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- I&Phone Locker, Anti-theft & Loss, Safe Smartphone $8.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Relaxiano - relax sounds calm meditate sleep relax $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Poppix $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Fifa 19 Skill Moves $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Hacker.exe - Mobile Hacking Simulator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Infinity Heroes VIP : Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Infinity Dungeon VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sky Dancer Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- CashKnight ( Soul Event Version ) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sonny The Mad Man $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- SOMEDAY $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Chicago 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Kaorin - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Art Alive 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Particle Live Wallpaper Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- PARIS Wallpapers 4K Pro ( PARIS Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- CORE-Clinical Orthopaedic Exam $39.99 -> $19.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Mobile OMT Lower Extremity $29.99 -> $14.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Mobile OMT Spine $29.99 -> $14.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Mobile OMT Upper Extremity $29.99 -> $14.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Call Notes Pro - check out who is calling $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Impress - photo editor $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn German LuvLingua Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn Italian Language Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Geometry Calculator $3.95 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mushroom Identification $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tequila Radio - Online Radio Player PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Missile Diplomacy $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- FeeSoeeD | Mysterious world $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hangman Premium $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- virtual MINIGOLF reality $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- First grade Math - Addition $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Radium 2 $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Math Shot Add and Subtract within 20 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- R.B.I. Baseball 18 $6.99 -> $4.89; Sale ends in 6 days
- Night Worker $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Texas Maniac $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wing Zero X $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Deep Space Live Wallpaper Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ctOS UI Full Version $1.98 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vaporwave Wallpapers PRO (NO ADS) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
