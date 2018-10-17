Android Oreo continues to make its way to lower-end devices. This time, it's the $120 LG K20 on AT&T. The carrier posted a support update that noted Android 8.1 is available for the phone last week. While it's not the latest and greatest, Oreo carries with it some significant upgrades, like picture-in-picture support for certain video sources — and any news is good news for budget phones.
If you've got a K20 that's not yet on 8.1, head to Settings > General > About phone > Software update to get you some of that Oreo action.
- Source:
- AT&T
