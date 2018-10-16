Getting updated to the latest version of Android as quickly as possible is something a lot of users care about, with good reason, but it tends to be a bit of a lottery depending on which device you own. Samsung is usually one of the better OEMs for updates, and it looks like its Android 9 Pie beta program is going to launch imminently.

Support pages uncovered by our friends at XDA Developers seem to suggest the program is ready to roll out. One is an FAQ for the program, telling you what it is and how to participate, while the other is the terms and conditions. These pages going live are good signs that the wait is almost over.

We've already had a peek at what Samsung Experience 10 on Android 9 Pie looks like, including some rather Pixel-y UI elements and what appears to be a promising take on gesture navigation. Owners of Galaxy Note and S phones should be tucking into a slice of Pie sooner rather than later.