No, you're not alone; YouTube has been having some server issues today. I personally first began receiving 500 Internal Service Errors this afternoon, though I was still able to watch videos at the time. Now, though, YouTube has gone completely dead across the globe. YouTube TV and YouTube Music are also affected.

YouTube is aware of the issue, though no ETA has been given on when we can expect a fix. For now, you'll have to put your BuzzFeed "$x vs $xxx" binging marathon on hold.

It looks like YouTube has returned for most by now. That was quick.

