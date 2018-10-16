No, you're not alone; YouTube has been having some server issues today. I personally first began receiving 500 Internal Service Errors this afternoon, though I was still able to watch videos at the time. Now, though, YouTube has gone completely dead across the globe. YouTube TV and YouTube Music are also affected.

Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated. — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

YouTube is aware of the issue, though no ETA has been given on when we can expect a fix. For now, you'll have to put your BuzzFeed "$x vs $xxx" binging marathon on hold.