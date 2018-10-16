The revived Nokia under HMD started with just a few phones a couple of years back, but now it seems to launch a new device every other day. The new Nokia X7 is official in China with almost-flagship specs and a competitive price. You might be able to get the same piece of hardware elsewhere later—we expect it to launch as the Nokia 7.1 Plus outside China.

This phone has a sizeable 6.2-inch 1080p LCD with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. There's a notch at the top because that's how the world works right now. Inside, the X7 has a Snapdragon 710, 4 or 6GB of RAM, and 64 or 128GB of storage (plus a microSD card slot). There's also a 3500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It also has an increasingly rare 3.5mm headphone jack. There's a 12MP main camera on the back along with a 13MP depth sensor.

Since this is a Chinese phone, it has a modified build of Android 8.1 lacking Google services. However, Nokia says it'll still get monthly security updates like the company's Android One phones. The X7 will also get a Pie update soon, but Nokia doesn't have a specific timeline. The phone is priced starting at 1,699 yuan, which is about $246.