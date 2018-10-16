If you got your Pixel 3 order in early, check your email. We've received a tip that shipping confirmations are going out — and, wouldn't you know it, some of us have been notified, as well. Orders shipping today look like they'll be delivered before the end of the week.

Pre-orders for the Pixel 3 went live during Google's New York hardware event on October 9. The earliest orders were confirmed for delivery by Friday, October 19, although now that the devices are shipping, estimates are even sooner. Google's order details page says my Pixel 3 could get to me as early as tomorrow, October 17, a day earlier than the date listed in the shipping confirmation email I received. FedEx says by the end of the day on October 18, though (bummer).

Let the new-device ritual of refreshing shipment trackers and anxiously peering out the window for delivery trucks begin.