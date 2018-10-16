Google arguably has the most powerful AI assistant platform in the world, but it's hard to get a feel for what Assistant can do without using it. The Home Mini is the easiest way to get into the Assistant ecosystem, and the Google Store page now has a working demo of Assistant built right in.

The demo is about a quarter of the way down the page. When you click to start the demo, the page asks for microphone access, and then it's just like Google Assistant on a Google Home or your phone. Well, sort of. You can ask general questions do conversions, and have Google tell you jokes. The standard Assistant voice reads off the responses, and the screen shows text at the same time.

Since this demo is just running on the Google Store, it doesn't connect to your account. So, you can't ask for personal information, control smart home devices, and so on. If you venture outside the features supported by the demo, the page tells you it can't do as much on the web as it can with Google Home. This feature so far only exists on the Home Mini page, but I wouldn't be surprised to see it pop up on other pages in the store.