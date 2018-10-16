When Android Police reviewed the Anker Nebula Capsule in April 2018, we said it was "almost certainly the best portable projector you can buy, but it commands a high price." That price just got a lot more reasonable, though, with a sale that brings the soda can-sized smart projector to $265 on Amazon — $85 off its original $350 price.

The Nebula Capsule runs Android 7.1.2, so there are plenty of apps available, and it lasts around four hours on a single charge, or 30 hours in Bluetooth speaker mode. Plus, the super portable little gadget's build quality really impressed our own Corbin Davenport. To nab it at the reduced price, enter CAPSULEV at checkout, and make sure to do so before the sale ends on October 30th.

Anker's got a few other notable deals on right now, too. See them listed in point form below.

Roav VIVA Alexa-enabled 2-port USB Car Charger — $33.99 (down from $59.99). Coupon: ROAVFF44. Ends November 6th.

Roav by Anker, Bluetooth Receiver with Bluetooth 4.1 — $10.99 (down from $15.99). Coupon: B2EVERDL. Ends October 24th.

Anker Qi-certified Powerport Wireless 5 Pad — $10.99 (down from $17.99). Coupon: GETWIRELESS. Ends October 20th.

Anker SoundBuds Slim+ Wireless Stereo Bluetooth Sports Headphones — $21.99 (down from $29.99). No code. Ends October 28th.

Anker USB-C with Power Delivery 60W Wall Charger — $31.99 (down from $39.99). Coupon: ANKERPD6. Ends October 25th.

The discounts for Anker's Roav auto devices, headphones, and chargers bring many of the accessories to record low prices, according to tracking tool Keepa. Looks like it's the perfect time to nab any that are on your wish list.