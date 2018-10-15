After a beta program with bizarrely strict requirements for entry earlier this year, an update to Android 8.0 Oreo is now available for the ZTE Axon 7 — with more than one catch. The update isn't being pushed over the air, but rather has to be installed from an SD card, and it'll wipe your device.
What's more, according to testers on Reddit, the build seems to be the same as the last beta version, which explains why it comes with the Android security patch from July. It also reportedly has problems with overheating and dropping signal reception. A couple of users report wonky audio from the device's speakers after updating, too.
If, knowing all this, you're still interested, you can read about the nine-plus-step process on ZTE's community forum. The act of installing the update itself seems pretty straightforward for the Android-literate set, but making users jump through hoops to get a year-old OS update with a three-month-old security patch isn't a good look.
- Source:
- ZTE Forums,
- Reddit (1),
- (2),
- (3)
Comments