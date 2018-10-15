The Google Assistant is a serious tool that helps us through each day in various ways, but it also has a whimsical side. In a similar vein to last year, with Halloween just around the corner, Google has unveiled some special Assistant easter eggs relating to the most terrifying of holidays.
We've got a list of questions and commands relating to Halloween that you can try out. Each has multiple responses, plenty of which are brand-new for 2018. Some of the things you can ask Google at any time will also get scary responses as Halloween nears. So get asking, and hopefully, it won't give you too much of a fright.
Halloween questions and commands:
- Are you celebrating Halloween?
- Boo!
- Do you know any scary stories?
- Happy Halloween
- It’s almost Halloween
- Scare me
- Trick or treat?
- What are you going to be for Halloween?
- What should I wear for Halloween?
- Do you have any monster fighting tips?
- I want to hear something spooky / give me a Halloween sound
- Tell me a Halloween joke
- Tell me a Halloween fact
Standard commands with specialized responses (going live nearer Halloween):
- How are you?
- Hey
- What's your name?
- What do you look like?
- What’s up?
