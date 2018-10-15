As the launch of the OnePlus 6T draws ever nearer, we've got a pretty good picture of what it will be like. It's going to be the company's most advanced phone to date, and thanks to some new network and retail partnerships in the UK, it should also be easier to buy than its past products.

With a minimal waterdrop notch and in-display fingerprint sensor, the OnePlus 6T is sure to excite consumers. If you wanted to buy a OnePlus 6 in the UK, your only options were to buy it directly from OnePlus or from the carrier O2. With the 6T, two further network partnerships are coming, so you'll also be able to get it through EE and Vodafone.

If you'd rather a SIM-free model, the high street retailers John Lewis and Carphone Warehouse will be selling the OnePlus 6T. A deal with mobile distributor DataSelect has also been made. OnePlus is now a top four premium smartphone brand in the UK, and the company is clearly looking to build on that position. The 6T will be unveiled at an event in NYC on October 30th before going on sale a week later.