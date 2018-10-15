As the launch of the OnePlus 6T draws ever nearer, we've got a pretty good picture of what it will be like. It's going to be the company's most advanced phone to date, and thanks to some new network and retail partnerships in the UK, it should also be easier to buy than its past products.
With a minimal waterdrop notch and in-display fingerprint sensor, the OnePlus 6T is sure to excite consumers. If you wanted to buy a OnePlus 6 in the UK, your only options were to buy it directly from OnePlus or from the carrier O2. With the 6T, two further network partnerships are coming, so you'll also be able to get it through EE and Vodafone.
If you'd rather a SIM-free model, the high street retailers John Lewis and Carphone Warehouse will be selling the OnePlus 6T. A deal with mobile distributor DataSelect has also been made. OnePlus is now a top four premium smartphone brand in the UK, and the company is clearly looking to build on that position. The 6T will be unveiled at an event in NYC on October 30th before going on sale a week later.
Press Release
OnePlus moves into the mainstream with new carrier and retailer partnerships ahead of the launch of the OnePlus 6T
O2, EE, Vodafone, John Lewis and Carphone Warehouse all to offer the OnePlus 6T
London, UK. 15th October 2018 - Today, OnePlus announces new partnerships with some of the UK’s most trusted networks and biggest retailers ahead of the OnePlus 6T launch on 30th October. Mobile operators EE and Vodafone will join our current successful partner, O2, in offering OnePlus devices, while retailers John Lewis and Carphone Warehouse will also be stocking the highly anticipated OnePlus 6T, alongside mobile distributor DataSelect.
Pete Lau, CEO and Founder of OnePlus said: “Our dream is to give people a burdenless experience - intuitive and powerful, combining style and versatility. The OnePlus experience begins long before someone uses our device - it’s in our community and through our partners. We’re constantly working to give people more options to enjoy OnePlus products, so we’re excited by our new partners in the UK.”
A Counterpoint research report highlighted how OnePlus has grown to be a Top 4 premium smartphone brand in the UK, and across Western Europe. OnePlus has a strong community in the UK, where there are over 1.5 million active forum members, making the UK forums the 3rd largest globally. The OnePlus 6 launch and pop-up events in London saw over 1,000 people queue up to see the device unveiled live.
Earlier this year OnePlus launched OnePlus 6, its fastest selling device ever, with over 1 million devices sold in just 22 days. This follows a revenue growth in 2017 that was double that of 2016 and recently the brand was identified as one of the top four premium smartphone brands in the UK.
OnePlus will launch its next device, the OnePlus 6T, on 30th October in New York.
