When Qualcomm revealed its new Wear 3100 chipset — a long-awaited yet minimal update that put battery life ahead of performance — it also took the opportunity to show off one of the first partner devices. Now, that device is available for purchase. The Montblanc Summit 2 is a good representation of the type of Wear OS device Qualcomm is betting on going forward. It's a fashion smartwatch that begins at $995 and caters to the luxury jet set demographic.

The wearable follows in the footsteps of Montblanc's first smartwatch, the Summit, released in 2017, which was also marketed primarily as a high-end accessory. This time around, the androgynous watch is a more moderate size, featuring a 42mm diameter rather than 46mm, and it has a new rotating crown plus two programmable buttons. Additionally, Montblanc is doubling down on aspirational lifestyle features, like "Timeshifter" — an app and watch face that provides personalized advice to minimize jet lag based on the user's sleep patterns and flight plan.

The watch's specs are fairly standard for the industry. There's a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display that comes in at 390 x 390 pixels, a built-in microphone that allows for voice commands via Google Assistance, a heart rate sensor, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of internal storage. The battery weighs in at 340mAh, and Montblanc promises up to a week of battery life using "Time Only Mode," which shuts off all functions but basic time-telling. Connectivity-wise, the Summit 2 offers Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC — no cellular option. To add a bit more of a sporty bent, the wearable also features water resistance up to 5 ATM (around 50 meters or 165 feet).

The watch comes in three case finishes: black steel with diamond-like carbon coating, stainless steel, bicolor steel, and titanium (which runs a little higher at $1,095). There are 11 different interchangeable strap options to pair with those cases, including calfskin, nylon, and Milanese steel. It's available starting October 15th, with further purchase details on Montblanc's website.