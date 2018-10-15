Lenovo was the first company to release a standalone Daydream headset, and we haven't heard much about the Mirage Solo (or the Mirage Camera) since it launched earlier this year. It looks like there's some excess stock floating around because prices are coming down today. You can get the headset for $70-80 off and the camera for $50 off.

The Mirage Solo has an integrated 2560 x 1440 display at 5.5-inches that sits right in front of your face. The display offers a 110-degree field of view, and there are outward-facing dual cameras. Inside, there's a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It's Daydream, but you don't need to dock a phone. B&H has the headset for $329.99, and Amazon has gone a little further with $319.99. Those are both good discounts, but Oculus Go is $250.

The Mirage Camera lets you take 180-degree 3D video for use with headsets like the Mirage Solo. This device launched at $300, which was a bit silly. Now, it's yours for $249.99 on B&H. Amazon has it discounted, but only to $269.99. You should probably stick with B&H on this one. There's no indication how long the sales will last, but you probably already know if you want these devices.