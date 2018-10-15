Sonos makes some primo speakers, but they're priced accordingly, making them a luxury. Back when the Sonos Play:1 launched, it came with a premium MSRP of $199; that price subsequently fell to a still-pretty-high $149. But today, Sonos is selling refurbished units for $119, $30 off the already reduced price.

The Play:1 doesn't have Google Assistant or even Chromecast functionality (that's the similarly-named Sonos One), but it can stream music over Wi-Fi from Google Play Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and a bunch of other services using the Sonos app. You can buy two and pair them together as a stereo pair, if you're so inclined, or incorporate them in your home theater setup.

You can choose from black or white designs, both of which are fairly low-profile and should blend in just about anywhere you stick them, and Sonos refurbs come with a one-year warranty. If you've been wanting to break into the Sonos ecosystem and this deal speaks to you, don't sleep on it. This is a great price, and units are likely to sell fast.