We recently reviewed CTL's entry-level Chromebox CBx1, which comes equipped with an Intel Celeron 3865U processor and 4GB RAM. Despite the mediocre specifications, it's actually a fairly decent computer, especially at the low price of $219.99. If you need a Chromebox with a Core i7 processor for some reason, CTL now sells one for $599.99.

The new model has an eighth-generation Core i7-8550U processor, 8GB of DDR4 memory (expandable to 16GB), 32GB of SSD storage (expandable to 256GB), 802.11 AC 2x2 WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.0. Chrome OS is blazing fast on just a Core i5 processor, so I'm sure CTL's new PC has fantastic performance.

The price is fairly competitive, at just $599.99. That's cheaper than most other Chromeboxes with a Core i7, like the Asus Chromebox 3 ($700) and Acer CXI3 ($800). If you really need an overpowered Chrome OS desktop, CTL's new model seems like the way to go. Pre-orders are live, and it should start shipping next month.