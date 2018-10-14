The Google Home Hub hasn't even started shipping to customers, but it's already going on sale. If you missed Home Depot's recent sale, here's another one for Costco members. You can pre-order two Home Hubs for $250 — a $50 discount over the normal price.

You can see all the details in our original coverage, but the Home Hub is Google's first-party 'smart display'. It's essentially a Google Home with a 7-inch LCD attached, which can display maps, weather forecasts, YouTube videos, and more. It also functions as Chromecast, and comes with six months of YouTube Premium; I assume you get a total of 12 months with the two-pack, but it's not clear from the store listing.

You can buy the Home Hub two-pack from the source link below. Expected shipping is between October 22-30.