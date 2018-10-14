The LG G7 ThinQ is a perfectly capable device, but at $749.99, there's really not enough to the phone to make it worth buying over its myriad competitors. Currently, though, B&H has the G7 for a considerable $180 off, bringing its sticker price down to a much more palatable $569.99.

In his review back in June, Stephen praised the G7's display, battery life, and primary camera performance — all key factors in most people's smartphone purchase decisions. But he also noted that it's "a premium-positioned phone without any compelling hook." A hefty discount can really change things, though; an okay $750 phone is a very good $570 phone.

Further sweetening the pot (a little, anyway) is the inclusion of a free screen protector and case from Avoda, evidently a $40 value. It even comes with free expedited shipping.

If you're looking for a high-performing, modern device with a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack at a reasonable price, this could be the play for you. Check out B&H's product page for more information and to snag yours.