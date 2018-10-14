Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week we have a free demo of the upcoming FIFA Mobile season, a Kawaii-themed brick breaker, and the latest Badland release. Past that I have a unique game from the creator of Data Wing, and a beautiful puzzler from the developer of Old Man's Journey. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released in the last week.

FIFA SOCCER: GAMEPLAY BETA

Android Police coverage: FIFA Soccer: Gameplay Beta offers a first look at FIFA Mobile's new game engine

Fifa Mobile is starting a new season soon, but before it begins Electronic Arts would like its fans to test out this limited beta release. Not only can you play through a small section of the upcoming update, but you can put the new engine it's built on through its paces, and even send your feedback over to EA. Just keep in mind that your save data will not carry over to the full release.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Piffle

Android Police coverage: Piffle is a cute arcade puzzler from Hipster Whale, the creators of Crossy Road

Piffle is an adorable brick breaking game from Hipster Whale, the creators of Crossy Road. The gameplay resembles that of Ketchapp's Ballz. You will have to shoot multiple Piffles (balls) to remove each block, but those blocks won't go easily since you will have to hit many of them numerous times. Luckily you can choose where you shoot your Piffles, which is helpful for formulating a strategy.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Badland Brawl

Android Police coverage: [Update: Officially released] Frogmind's 'Badland Brawl' is up for pre-registration

Frogmind is best known for its Badland series of games, and Badland Brawl is the latest title in the franchise, though the gameplay differs from the Badland titles that came before it. This release is actually a free-to-play Clash Royale clone, and while the graphics are pleasant enough, the gamelpay is just as stale as every other clone trying to take on Clash Royale.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $104.99

Skyward Journey

Last year Dan Vogt released a little game called Data Wing, a completely free top-down racer with a fantastic chillwave soundtrack. It was one of the best game released in 2017, and just this week Dan Vogt has released an all-new free game called Skyward Journey. The gameplay is very different and offers a zen-like experience. So instead of hecticly racing around corners, you'll be tasked with guiding a flock of birds with swipes on the screen. The goal is to gain more birds by circling the flock around human-like creatures standing on islands. Of course, there are a few surprises to discover, so make sure to test the boundaries of the chill gameplay.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Allan Poe’s Nightmare

Allan Poe’s Nightmare is a stylish game that uses Edgar Allan Poe and his writing as the backdrop for this auto-runner. As Edgar flies through each stage on his trusty pen, he will have to collect the letters to certain words to recompose his stories, all while avoiding obstacles and giant enemies. The graphics exude a beautiful black and white style with a few red highlights, and I have to say this style is very fitting to the overall dark theme.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

ELOH

I'm sure more than a few of you remember Broken Rules Interactive Media and its gorgeous adventure game Old Man's Journey. Well, the studio has a new release this week, and it's a chilled-out musical puzzle game that's great for those times when you want to sit back and relax. There are 85 levels to explore, and the gesture controls work great.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Laser Mazer AR/VR

There are a lot of notable developers that have released a new game this week, and Mighty Coconut is another dev that definitely fits that description. Back at the end of 2017, the studio released an interesting augmented reality game called 57° North that tied in with a third-party peripheral that made for a very unique augmented reality gameplay experience. This week the studio has a new AR game available for Android that also works with VR, and it too is a very intriguing release. Laser Mazer is a game you will have to play on your feet since you'll have to explore mazes that are displayed on your immediate surroundings through AR on your phone screen. To solve each maze you will have to walk through them physically, which is a very cool idea that works out well in practice.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Zentris

Playlab's Zentris sounds a lot like Tetris, and that is not by mistake. The gameplay should be familiar to any Tetris fan, though instead of stacking falling blocks on a 2D plane, you get to choose from a small selection of ever-changing blocks to then place them on a 3D square. The goal is still the same, to clear the blocks by forming rows. Just be careful not to let the blocks stack too high, or it's game over.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

PIXEL PUZZLE COLLECTION

Picross is a Nintendo-licensed Nonogram game that's been around since 1995. Konami has cloned that familiar number-based puzzle gameplay with the release of Pixel Puzzle Collection. So instead of solving puzzles that contain pictures of familiar Nintendo characters, you'll get to solve puzzles that are made up of pictures of your favorite Konomi characters.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Antitype

Antitype is a minimalist word-based puzzle game that is unlike all other word puzzle games. It uses a similar mechanic as Minesweeper, in that you need to pay attention to the numbers in the corner of each letter. These numbers mean you only have a few letters to cycle through, and you better choose the correct letters in each puzzle, or else you won't spell the words needed to solve it. This means you have to think each move through, and you better have a good idea of what words you are trying to create before you start.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Pick The Gold

Pick The Gold is a casual digging game from VOODOO. The goal is to dig as far as you can while collecting in-game currency. The more currency you collect, the more you can upgrade your equipment, which is helpful if you want to dig down into the depths for the best loot possible.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

Mr Juggler - Impossible Juggling Simulator

Mr Juggler is billed as a "juggling simulator," but really it works more like most mobile games. All you have to do is tap on the screen with some precision. To juggle items simply tap on the character's hands when one of the items thee are juggling falls within the circle. The more objects you have to juggle, the more difficult the gameplay becomes.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

Police Runner

Ketchapp is pretty much the king of casual games, though VOODOO isn't very far behind. Police Runner is the latest release from the developer, and it is a minimal police chase racer. Your job is to run from the cop as long as you can. You'll be able to upgrade and customize your vehicle to your liking, which should help you to keep one step ahead of the cops constantly chasing you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Cosmobot - Hyper Jump

Cosmobot is a directional jumping game where you jump from planet to planet, all while avoiding obstacles and collecting in-game currency. This currency can be used to unlock new jumping robots that can help you in your journey of surviving as long as possible. You can expect daily challenges that can net you some sweet rewards. So once you finish the game, you'll at least have some fresh content to play through every day.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $14.99

Sky Dancer Premium

The combination of a low-poly visual style and monochromatic environments makes Sky Dancer a very unique and appealing game. It doesn't hurt that the title takes the tired runner formula and adds some enthralling drops, where the stage turns into a bit of 3D platformer when you jump to the roads far below. Oh, and there is also a free version available that contains ads, but it also contains the same amount of in-app purchases. This makes it easy to get the same app listed in both free and paid lists on the Play Store.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

Glory Ages - Samurais

Glory Ages - Samurais is a beautiful game that's all about samurai battles. Each fight takes place in a gorgeous field filled with grass and flowers that blow in the wind. None of these fights are going to be won easily thanks to a very smart AI that can counter and sidestep your attacks. You are going to have to think out each battle strategically. This is why there are a ton of different weapons to collect that can be used to arm your character to the teeth. Oh, and for a fighting game, the touch controls actually work well.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $19.99

Golfmasters - Fun Golf Game

Golfmasters is the latest title from Playgendary, and it is a casual launching game that will test your skills to see how far you can hit an adorable penguin like a golf ball. You can upgrade both the penguin and your golf clubs, which will allow you to hit that penguin just a little bit further.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $89.99

Survival Heroes - MOBA Battle Royale

Survival Heroes is the latest MOBA to latch onto the battle royale craze, so expect a mashup of the two genres in this release. This means you can expect the regular top-down MOBA gameplay and controls, but you'll have to fight with 99 other players in a battle to the death. Just make sure you are comfortable with the server you pick to play on. All of your purchases will be tied to that one server.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Tap Empire: Idle Clicker

Tap Empire is an idle clicker that contains live events. You will have to spend your premium currency to enter those events, and you may not even come out of them with more than what you spent, but hey, thus is the life of a mobile gamer. Pay up or shut up seems to be the status quo, all for a game that mostly plays itself. We are indeed living in the future folks, and that future is pretty grim. Of course, if you love games that you don't have to play, then you'll probably dig this.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Candy Crush Friends Saga

Normally I skip the majority of match-3 games since they are often very low effort, but since Candy Crush Friends Saga comes from King, the company everyone is trying to copy with their match-3 titles, it makes sense that a new release with the Candy Crush moniker should be highlighted. The gameplay hasn't changed much from iteration to iteration, but the new skin used in this release might appeal to longtime fans that are tired of the older Candy Crush titles.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $199.99

