Motorola has been churning through its backlog of GPL obligations lately. The company released kernel sources for the Moto E5 Play Android Go Edition a few days ago, followed by updated source code for the Moto G5. Now the kernel package for the E5 Plus is out on GitHub.

If you're not familiar with this process, the kernel source package allows developers to more easily create custom ROMs and recoveries for a certain device. This release is for "rhannah," which is the code name for the E5 Plus. Those interested can download the code at the source link below.