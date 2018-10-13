Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week we have a new dating app that is centered around dog owners, a simple app for adding an adaptive brightness title to your notification drawer, and a DIY app for discovering new projects and socializing with like-minded people. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android apps released in the last week.

Apps

Dig-The Dog Person's Dating App

Yep, someone made a dating app that lets you meet with like-minded dog owners, and it is appropriately called Dig. As a dog owner myself, I can easily see why meeting people who also love dogs is a big part of starting a successful relationship. You can filter matches in the app by those that currently own dogs, or those without, and you can even set your profile to dog "owner" or "lover" so that people can get a sense of your dedication to your animal.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Adaptive Brightness Tile

This app makes it easy to add an adaptive brightness tile to your quick settings in the notification drawer. This way you can change your adaptive brightness mode without having to waste time navigating to your settings. It's a simple tool, but it delivers on what's promised, which is plenty good enough for me.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

DIY projects - wikiDIY.org - DIY crafts recipes

WikiDIY.org exists as a resource for those that love do-it-yourself projects. Just this week the company released a mobile app that allows access to the site in app form. The app is easy to navigate, and there are plenty of diverse resources to explore. You can even leave comments on projects you really like or directly communicate with another user to pick up some useful tips.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Garmin Explore™

Garmin Explore is a trip-planning app that offers a complete mobile trip planning solution. It works best if you can pair the app with a compatible Garmin device, but if you don't have one on hand, then you can also use the app by itself.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Name Skillz (Free Beta)

Name Skillz is a simple app designed for a simple purpose, to train forgetful idiots like myself to remember names. I have to admit I'm horrible at remembering names, mostly because I'm lazy and don't care to, but in the few instances that it's necessary, this problem has bitten me in the rear. But no longer will I have to suffer from my indifference, as this app uses visual associations in combination with a flash card system to help remember common names with ease.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Square Team

Square, Inc. is a mobile payment company that has expanded into cloud-based payroll solution for small and midsize businesses in a variety of industries. Square Team is a new app from the company that will allow employees of Square Payroll employers to log into the app to view time cards, pay stubs, and plenty more.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Square Invoices

Square Invoices is another free Square app that is useful for small business owners. This particular release makes it easy to easy to create and send professional invoices to just about anyone. You can even set up reminders for unpaid invoices, which is excellent for keeping track of all the clients that owe you money.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Square Appointments

Okay, Square Appointments is the third app this week from Square, and I am starting to wonder why all these apps have to be separate, instead of offering the exact same functionality of all three in one app. I could easily see how Square Appointments online booking function can tie directly into Square Voices and Square Team, and yet you need three separate apps for the functionality of one website. Why? Who wants to constantly switch from app to app to app when doing business?

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

TeamViewer Pilot

TeamViewer Pilot is a visual and remote guidance app for field service technicians. You can use this app to receive assistance from helpful experts for all kinds of equipment, machinery, and infrastructure issues. These experts can even see what you see thanks to access to your device's camera, and they can even annotate with 3D markers that stick to real-world objects when viewed through your screen.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Kanopy for Android TV

Kanopy for Android TV is a streaming app that ties into your local library card. This means the app and the service behind it are totally free, but you will have to get a library card for access, not to mention, make an account with Kanopy. But hey, those are some small hurdles to jump over for a bunch of free videos.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Playground: Pets

Okay, Google has four new AR sticker packs available, and Playground: Pets is the first, but if you would rather play around with a sticker pack that has to do with the weather, or signs, or sports, those packs just released this week too. Like all of Google's sticker packs, you will need the Playground app installed to use them, plus a compatible device.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

ChemoPlus for Caregiver

Samsung's ChemoPlus for Caregiver may not be helpful for the majority of Android users out there, mainly because it's intended for those enrolled in a pilot study coordinated by physicians and scientists from Cleveland Clinic, but you have to admit, the implications for such an app are very beneficial. The application is designed to allow your caregiver to manage your chemotherapy treatment remotely. This way you won't have to leave your residence for slight adjustments to your medication.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Razer Cortex

Razer Cortex is a gaming-centric app intended for use on Razer-branded phones. It's designed to be your one-stop shop for everything to do with mobile gaming. So if you are looking for the best titles to play on your expensive Razer gaming phone, this is the app for you. Besides a useful library of the best game out there today, there is also a built-in game booster that will let you eke out just a little more performance than expected.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Sprint Network Tool

The Sprint Network Tool is a simple app that's designed to show you the best placement for your Sprint Magic Box, a device that can extend Sprint's signal in spotty areas. So if your house or apartment is in a location that happens to have horrible connection issues, the Magic box is your solution, and this app will help you to place it in the best possible area to extend your signal.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Synology LiveCam

The Synology LiveCam app will only work with a Synology-branded NAS or NVR, and those devices will have to be running the latest Surveillance Station 8.2 to get the complete set of features. What's really nifty about this release is that you can turn your mobile device into an IP camera and pair it with Surveillance Station, something that is very handy for viewing live streams, recordings, and snapshots on your mobile device.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

