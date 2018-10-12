The Pixel line is known for, above all else, its wicked cameras. But one problem a certain type of mobile photography enthusiast has run into with the phones is that they don't currently allow for the use of external microphones in the default camera app. That's set to change next week, though.

Some camera apps on Pixel actually do support external mics, making the absence of the ability in the default app even more grating. Today, though, a Google employee commented on a Pixel support thread from all the way back in 2016 to let users who have been asking about the feature for years know it's coming October 18, the day the Pixel 3 and 3 XL launch:

Hi, folks -- Isaac here from the Pixel Camera engineering team. I have been keeping an eye on this thread since the beginning and have good news. At the same time as Pixel 3 launch (October 18th), we will introduce support for Android-compatible plugged-in external microphones in the default camera app for all Pixels. I hope you all enjoy the update.

Isaac's language suggests that all models of Pixel will get support next Thursday, which should be a boon to serious cell phone videographers. (Of course, if you've got a Pixel 2 or 3, you'll also need a dongle.)