OnePlus is going to launch a new phone soon, and it's making no secret of that. In fact, OnePlus is engaged in its usual pattern of dropping tidbits about the new phone to generate #hype. In the latest official leak, OnePlus says the 6T will have a new OxygenOS UI and improved gestures.

You're probably curious what that new UI looks like. Well, you don't get to see it yet. All OP will say is the new phone will have UI changes.

We’ve got a whole new UI coming up that you will have to experience for yourself to really understand. Our goal was to express the OnePlus design language in our UI, making this the most distinct and intuitive version of OxygenOS yet.

So, that's not terribly informative. The changes could end up being very subtle to the point this statement is just more silly marketing-speak, but there could also be substantial updates.

The other revelation in the new forum post has a little more detail. OnePlus has revamped the navigation gestures for the 6T. If you turn on OP's version of gesture nav, you'll notice apps follow your finger as you swipe up to go home. You can also swap to the last used app by dragging up and to the right. The quick switch gesture didn't previously work with OP's gesture nav, which doesn't show any buttons on the display.

OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 6T on October 30th, and you'll be able to buy it on November 6th.