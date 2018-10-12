A new season for FIFA Mobile is coming soon, and it will bring with it a few new gameplay elements, but more importantly, it will also bring a new graphics engine. So in order to test this new engine out, Electronic Arts have released a small segment of the upcoming season inside of a free limited beta release on the Play Store. It is appropriately called FIFA Soccer: Gameplay Beta, and you can test it out right now.

Those of you who would like to give this beta a try also have the opportunity to provide feedback to the developer. So if you are a hardcore fan that would like to see a few changes or improvements to the series, this beta makes a great opportunity to voice your concerns.

Some expected changes that may also make their way to the upcoming FIFA Mobile season include improved player models with more authentic faces, fluid animations, and new goal celebrations. The physics engine has also been improved, and defensive controls have gotten some attention.

One thing to keep in mind is that since this is a beta, your progress will not be saved. So if you were hoping that you can continue your journey once the full version hits the digital shelves, you are out of luck.

All in all, it's nice to see EA making an effort to allow feedback during the development process of one of its mobile games. I don't hold out any hope this will change how EA's titles are monetized, but at least gameplay appears to be a concern for the company. I'm sure plenty of Soccer fans are eager to play the new FIFA season, and this beta makes for a great first look, even if it is limited in functionality.