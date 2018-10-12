In August, budget phone maker Blu admitted that its tendency to release tons of devices wasn't the best thing. It committed to releasing fewer but better devices, and announced its new flagship, the Vivo XI+, for $299.99. Somewhat contrary to the company's new less-is-more outlook, they also released a lower-tier version, the (non-plus) XI. That phone is now $50 off its already low normal price of $219.99 at Best Buy, going for just $169.99.

Like so many of Blu's devices, the Vivo XI looks like a steal on paper: for less than 200 bucks, you're getting a six-inch display, 3,000 mAh battery, 16-megapixel camera, and the promise of an upgrade to Android 9 Pie sometime in 2019. The downsides are that that big iPhone-inspired display is only 720p, and the device has a Mediatek CPU paired with just three gigs of RAM. There's also Blu's spotty track record.

But at just $170, it's hard not to consider this device if you're on a tight budget; on sale, it costs half what the Vivo XI+ does. And heck, if you're not on a budget, it might just make a good emergency spare phone. You can read more about the Vivo XI at Blu's website or Best Buy's product page.