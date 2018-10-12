When it comes to security cameras, Netgear's Arlo brand is one of the most well known and for good reason. So when deals for the company's products pop up, we pay attention. Such is the case today — Amazon has a two-pack of the Arlo Q for $207.99, a nice $72 off.

The Q is a wired camera, but you still get 1080p video that you can stream to any of your devices, 7 days of free cloud storage for recordings, and two-way communication; there's also night vision and Alexa support onboard. Bear in mind that the Arlo Q is rated for indoor use.

It's worth noting that single unit is also on sale for $128.99 if you're only interested in one camera. Otherwise, just hit up the source link below to get started.