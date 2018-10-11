Since it was acquired by Mozilla last year, Pocket has continued to be regularly updated with useful new features. Today's update to version 7.0.1.2 is the biggest for some time, and it comes with a visual refresh and a new listening experience — Pocket is trying to be more like a podcast app.
The ability to listen to content you might normally read is growing in popularity, especially as we can save time by listening while on the move or doing some other task. The latest Pocket takes this one step further by including a UI similar to a podcast app so you can listen to all your saved articles in a stream. There are also new voices that sound even more natural, so it really will be like listening to a news podcast or to the radio.
Users will also notice that the design of the entire app has been refreshed. It's not a huge departure from what we had before, but it's nice and clean and gets the job done. Of more interest to the 'Dark Mode Pls' brigade will be the inclusion of app-wide dark and sepia themes. Beta users will already be aware of these features, but now it's all official and in the stable version for all to enjoy.
