Nokia is a name that had all but disappeared from the smartphone market in the US until HMD Global acquired it in 2016. Since then, HMD has made great strides in returning the nameplate to its former glory, and Nokia phones are now beloved once again. It looks like Nokia is set to return to Verizon as well, according to this latest leak from Evan Blass.

We haven't seen a Nokia-branded handset on Verizon since the Windows Phone-powered Lumias. Now it's poised to make an Android-flavored return, with the Nokia 2.1V. pic.twitter.com/GBLtB5KGrT — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 11, 2018

As Blass says in his tweet, this is the first Verizon Nokia phone since the Windows Phone days. Unsurprisingly, the 2.1V looks like a 2.1, just with a Verizon logo on the back. Verizon does tweak specs on these phones from time to time, but as a refresher, the Nokia 2.1 has a 5.5" 720p display, a Snapdragon 425, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera, and a 4,000mAh battery. Like all Nokia phones now, it's an Android Go device.

We're not sure when to expect the Nokia 2.1V, but we can't imagine it being too far off given that this press render is already here. In any case, we'd like to wish Nokia a welcome-back to US carrier partnerships in advance.