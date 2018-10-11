After decking your house with everything from smart lights and speakers to robot vacuums and connected ovens, the remaining things you may be looking at and wondering if they can integrate your home 2.0 setup are your shades. Replacing existing shades with new connected ones isn't easy or cheap, but if you've already taken that step or looking into it, you should know that they will soon be natively supported as a device type in Google Assistant. Better yet, Lutron's connected shades are the first ones to roll out this integration now.

Lutron says it collaborated directly with Google on this feature. Previously, the company allowed you to control its lights and set scenes (even those that involve shades) with Assistant, but the full shades controls are new. If you own the company's Serena, Triathlon, Sivoia QS, or Palladiom shading systems, you'll be able to ask Google to open or close them, as well as have them stop at a specific height or angle (for tilt shades). You can also ask whether a shade is open or closed and get an answer.

According to Lutron, you'll need one of these bridges/hubs to integrate your shades with the Assistant:

The Google Assistant can communicate with Lutron Serena, Triathlon, Sivoia QS, and Palladiom shading systems through the Lutron Caséta Wireless smart bridge, the Lutron RA2 Select main repeater, and the Lutron RadioRA 2 and HomeWorks QS systems via the Lutron Connect Bridge.

I don't have any Lutron shades installed, but I had a quick look through the native services supported by Assistant and found both the Lutron Caséta and RA2 as well as the Lutron Connect. That should be your starting point for setting up existing shades. If you had already linked your Lutron account, you need to ask Google to "sync my devices" to pull up the shades, or you may have to remove the account and add it again.