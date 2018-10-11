Google's official Wallpapers app doesn't get new version releases frequently, but that doesn't stop the content inside it from being updated on the server side. That's the case today, as dozens of new wallpapers have landed in multiple categories.

There's no changelog and no indicator for new wallpapers, so we have to rely on our memory to compare the currently available selection of images with the previous one. As far as I can tell, there are ten or so additions in five existing categories:

Landscapes

Textures

Life

Earth

Art

Our tipster, Rick, also appears to have a "Sky high" category that I don't see on my Pixel 2 XL (where I installed the new Live Wallpapers update for the Pixel 3) or my Nokia 7 Plus (regular Google Wallpapers app). It might also be showing up for certain devices/configurations, or it could still be rolling out to users.

Since the Wallpapers app hasn't been updated in ten months and this is a server-side change, there's nothing you can do to get the new wallpapers. Technically, they should already be showing up for you when you open the app.