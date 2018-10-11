Last month, Amazon announced a handful of new Alexa-powered devices. The Echo Auto (an Alexa device for your car), third-generation Echo Dot, second-generation Echo Plus, Echo Sub (a subwoofer for other Echo speakers), Amazon Smart Plug, and second-generation Echo Show were some of the new additions. Most of those products were previously available for pre-order, but now some have been officially released.

At the time of writing, the only product in stock is the new Echo Plus. The rest of the products are severely back-ordered — the new Echo Dot and Smart Plug won't be in stock until late October, and the new Echo Show is delayed to November 4. That being said, you can still purchase all the devices, even if they'll take a month (or more) to arrive.

The new devices can be bought from the links below below. If you