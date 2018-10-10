Our connected life is certainly getting more complex with time. With the convenience of smart/Wi-Fi enabled devices comes the trouble of keeping everything up-to-date. Some companies choose to stick with manual updates, forcing you to manually approve every minor version change. Others opt for automatic updates, removing the guesswork and friction out of the process. Sonos used to be part of the first category, but now the company has added an option for seamless updates.
In the latest Sonos app update to v9.2 (APK Mirror), there's a new Automatic Updates toggle under System Updates. Flip it on and you can set your Sonos updates to happen overnight to avoid disrupting your listening during the day.
WHAT'S NEW
Automatic player updates, maximum volume setting, software support for Sonos Amp.
The update also includes maximum volume settings per room to avoid deafening surprises, and adds support for the upcoming Sonos Amp. The Windows and macOS apps have also been updated with a new design, but many features were removed and relegated to the mobile apps. You can read about those in the source link below.
- Source:
- Sonos
Comments