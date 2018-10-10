Stories and original content are the two pillars of any social network nowadays. After YouTube Originals, IGTV, Facebook Watch, and others, Snap Inc. is jumping into the same waters and hoping to get enough exclusive content to grip users' attention further.

Snap Originals — the unoriginal name for the service — are launching now and accessible from Snapchat's Discover page or through search. Viewers will be able to watch these videos, share them with friends (with Lenses and Filters), as well as step into new Show Portals by swiping up on a scene. It can get creepy.

Snap has only announced three shows as a start, but more are probably in the works if the service proves to be a success.