In the realm of US budget phones, Motorola is one of the dominant players. Back in April, the company announced several new devices, which included the new Moto E family. The US already saw the E5 Play and E5 Plus, but now we're getting the regular E on TracFone (and its subsidiary brands). Best part? It's just $100.

We talked about this phone a few months ago, so if you're interested in a spec table, just head over here. For your $100, some of the highlights include a Snapdragon 425 SoC, a 5.7" 18:9 display, a fingerprint sensor, a selfie cam flash, and support for Motorola's gestures (like making a chopping motion twice to toggle the flashlight).

Following Moto's buy link on its site takes you straight to Best Buy, so you might be able to find a display model in your nearest store. Bear in mind that, again, this phone is for TracFone and its brands, like Simple Mobile.