For most people, 360-degree cameras are a novelty item that they're willing to spend a maximum of $100 on, just to see what the fuss is about. That nets them a low-resolution, low-quality sensor, with limited features. For those who get bitten by the 360-degree bug though, a cheap camera won't do. The higher-resolution and more specs, the better. And that's where the new Insta360 ONE X lands. It's capable of taking 5.7K videos and comes with built-in stabilization, for an awesome shoot-now-edit-later approach.
Insta360 isn't new to the 360-degree camera game. The company already makes the Insta360 ONE, NanoS, Nano, and Air, as well as the Pro and Pro 2. The ONE X is the follow-up to the ONE, which I have been using for the past month or so, and it fixes its most glaring issue.
Originally, the ONE was made for iPhones; an Android adapter was later launched to add compatibility for our devices. That means a bulky setup every time you want to transfer photos, or if you need to preview before shooting. The ONE X has WiFi, so previews and transfers will happen wirelessly, without the need for a special adapter. Various cables for USB-C, MicroUSB, and Lightning will come in the box as well, if you prefer to go the wired route.
Beside improved connectivity, the ONE X brings a removable battery, a new small display on the camera itself, and new video resolutions: 5.7K (30fps), 4K (50fps), and 3K (100fps). It lowers the photo resolution from 24MP to 18MP, but the sensor is the same, resulting in sharper, less noisy images. Stabilization has also been improved, and the company says you can expect gimbal-like results without the gimbal. My experience with the ONE was positive in that regard, so hopefully the ONE X will stand up to the test.
However, the most interesting features of the ONE X are on the software side. There's nothing really new there compared to the ONE, but if you're not familiar with the company's offerings, you might want to know these. After processing, Insta360 removes the selfie stick from your shots, so images look as if they were taken with a nearby drone. It's magical really: in all my shots, the stick's shadow is on the floor but there's nothing in my hand.
Video editing options in the Android app are really extensive. You can shoot any scene without worrying where your camera is pointing at (it's 360, remember?) then easily edit the video to fast-forward or slow-down moments, track people, change angles and frames, all in a few minutes. Plus there's a Bullet Time mode that creates amazing videos with you at the center. After using it once, I wished I had it during my wedding or previous trips. The app also offers photo editing features and Tiny Planet creation, which I personally love - my Instagram profile would attest to that.
The two things I think the ONE X misses on are the absence of waterproofing and the lack of a hard case in the box. Apparently, the camera will come with a soft case, but the current ONE has a hard case that can be used as a small mount.
The ONE X is available for pre-order today at Insta360's site, and shipments will begin October 17. The $399 price seems a little steep, but it's in line with the 4K Ricoh Theta, and cheaper than the $600 5.2K GoPro Fusion or $800 5.7K Garmin VIRB 360 (both of which are natively water-resistant).
There will be a slew of accessories to order along the ONE X. These include the Dive Case ($89) and Venture Case ($49) for more ruggedness and waterproofing, the GPS Smart Remote ($49), the Battery Pack ($107) with two extra batteries and a charging station, and the super quirky Drifter ($30) that lets you get airborne slow-mo shots.
Insta360 ONE X Redefines the Action Camera with 5.7K Video, Impossible Stabilization, Cinematic Slow-Mo
The future of the action camera is here. Insta360 today launched the ONE X, a 5.7K camera that uses 360° capture, groundbreaking stabilization and cinematic slow-mo to radically expand what’s possible with a camera.
Compatible with both iOS and Android, the ONE X is available to order today at Insta360.com, with shipments beginning Oct. 17.
A new kind of camera.
The ONE X is more than a 360-degree shooter. It’s a new kind of camera that uses 360 to give users more freedom and more creative possibilities – both during and after capture.
Combining an unlimited field of view with gimbal-level stabilization and new high-FPS shooting modes, the ONE X unlocks the ability to control time and perspective in ways that make it feel more like a fleet of cameras than a single device.
Look sharp.
Shooting in every direction and making it all look good, requires some serious resolution.
That’s why the ONE X records at a best-in-class 5.7K (30 FPS). For dynamic scenes, new 50 FPS (4K) and 100 FPS (3K) shooting modes keep action super-smooth and let you slow the action down to highlight key moments.
18 MP photos show vivid detail, while an increased pixel size offers superior image quality and low-light performance.
Like a gimbal. Without the gimbal.
The ONE X uses the upgraded FlowState stabilization algorithm, analyzing movement in all directions to achieve a level of stabilization never before possible with a single device.
FlowState lets users capture impossibly smooth video with no accessories needed. Mount the ONE X anywhere – from a helmet to a selfie stick to a kayak – and footage comes out looking like it’s been professionally stabilized.
Shoot first, point later.
The magic of 360 is that it lets you choose the best way to frame an experience after it’s over – there’s no need to point your camera, and you’ll never miss a shot.
Using the ONE X’s simple editing app, users can easily reframe and re-edit the best parts of a scene, creating cinematic clips that would never be possible with a traditional camera.
Own the moment.
The ONE X’s new TimeShift feature lets users adjust the speed of different parts of a clip on a whim. Users can highlight key moments with cinematic slow-mo, or speed things up with a stabilized hyperlapse – the app always keeps playback smooth.
Combine TimeShift with the freedom to frame the shot in any direction, and the possibilities are endless. Users have total control over both time and perspective in their edits.
A drone without the noise.
Using the ONE X app, users can automatically remove a selfie stick from their scenes, leaving the ONE X apparently suspended in mid-air.
The result is the ability to shoot aerial angles without a drone. Pairing the ONE X with Insta360’s customized 10-foot (!) selfie stick leads to stunning possibilities.
Bullet Time. In 3K.
The Insta360 ONE introduced the unique Bullet Time shot, an orbiting perspective that puts a user at the center of an epic slow-mo shot. The ONE X takes this concept to the next level with a wider field of view and a sharper 3K resolution.
Throw them for a loop.
The ONE X is made to throw around. Seriously.
Creators can snap it into the new Insta360 Drifter camera dart, and send it soaring.
The resulting Drift Shots — airborne slow-mo shots enhanced by the full freedom of 360 — unlock impossible angles and create a mind-blowing effect.
High-speed WiFi for preview and transfer.
Users can connect to the ONE X via super-fast 5.8 GHz WiFi, letting them conveniently preview and control their shots in real time.
When they’re ready to transfer footage back to their phone for editing and sharing, they can quickly send it back over WiFi or connect directly with a transfer cable (Lightning, USB Type-C and Micro-USB cables come standard with the ONE X).
Staying power.
The ONE X has a removable 1200 mAh battery, ensuring that creators will stay powered up even when they’re far afield.
Natural lighting. In every direction.
Users can manually tweak image settings — including ISO, exposure value, white balance and shutter speed — to dial in the perfect shot.
The ONE X is also ready for HDR photos, timelapses, hyperlapses, interval shooting and timed shots.
Ready for the elements.
Two rugged case options for the ONE X mean it’s ready to go anywhere.
The Venture Case is a tough shell designed for above-water shooting, which offers splash protection and waterproofing to 5 meters.
The Dive Case is built to breach the depths. Specialized dome lenses allow for underwater 360 shooting — with a clean stitch – down to 30 meters.
Track your trek.
The optional GPS Smart Remote lets users control the ONE X, while automatically recording GPS data for video and photos.
This data can be used to easily upload video and photos to Google Maps Street View, and to add a customizable journey-tracking dashboard to video clips – overlaying speed, direction, elevation, location and route info.
Order now.
The Insta360 ONE X is priced at $399.95 USD and available to order now via Insta360.com and select retailers worldwide, including B&H Photo Video. Shipments begin Oct. 17.
Insta360 ONE X purchase link:
