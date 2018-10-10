Ahead of its hardware event today, even Google is leaking its own announcements. Earlier this morning, the company posted a $25 off deal when purchasing a Chromecast Ultra and not-yet-announced Google Home Hub. Now, it's posted to the Play Store four new AR "Playmoji" packs for its newly-renamed Playground app, none of which can currently be downloaded.
Playground, formerly AR Stickers, is an app that allows users with compatible phones to add three-dimensional augmented reality "stickers" to their camera views, taking photos and videos of the characters. Stickers and Playmoji seem to be two different things, judging by screenshots from Playground's new Play Store listing, but all existing stickers look to have been renamed Playmoji. With the re-brand, all Playmoji packs now have "Playground" affixed to their Play Store titles, making them easier to spot.
The new packs added today include a set of dog Playmoji called Pets, some funky arrows called Signs, claymation-style human characters in Sports, and cute little weather-themed dudes in a pack called Weather. They all show as being incompatible with current Pixel devices, so the new Playmoji may end up being Pixel 3-exclusive.
We'll know all about the new Playground and Playmoji in just a bit. Until then, you can peruse their Play Store listings below.
Google has officially unveiled Playground in a blog post that details some of the feature's new additions, including real-time Playmoji suggestions based on the scene you're in and the ability to use the front-facing camera, which Google employee Rajan Patel demonstrated in a tweet.
(apologies for the blur, was literally running to school with the kids this morning).
— Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) October 9, 2018
Google also shared a video in its funny new Pixel 3 series about the feature:
Lookin' pretty neat!
The applications for the new Playmoji are now available on APKMirror. They don't appear in the camera app after being installed on a Pixel 2 XL, so they are probably locked to the Pixel 3. Still, here they are if you want them:
Comments