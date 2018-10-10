According to a recent blog post by the Google Retail Team, two new pop-up retail shops will be opened in New York City and Chicago, starting October 18th. The shops will last through December 31st, giving you a bit over two months minimum to check out Google's hardware in a "fully Google-made experiential space."

Remember when Google was rumored to be working on a permanent retail presence in Chicago? This isn't that, so don't get your hopes up. The Chicago store will be in the Bucktown neighborhood at 1704 N. Damen Ave., while the NYC store will be in SoHo at 131 Greene Street, humorously around the corner from an Apple store.

Google had been rumored to be working on a retail store in this SoHo, New York location since as early as 2014. Eight years later it appears those plans have finally materialized, if only for a brief period.

This isn't the first time Google has done pop-up shops, and sometimes there are benefits to swinging by one if you can (like holiday phone sweaters).

Google products in a b8ta store.

In related retail news, Google's products are also coming to two new b8ta store locations in Short Hills, NJ and Scottsdale, AZ later this year. The Google Home product family is also making an appearance at goop Lab and GIFT pop-up stores.

Google also teased near-instant delivery of some Google Home Minis via Wing — a Google-adjacent Alphabet company — in a "small, localized test."