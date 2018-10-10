Yesterday was big news among us Android enthusiasts. Despite having a good idea of the announcements ahead of time thanks to all of the leaks, we got to see the new Pixel 3 phones for real and we've already started on our review. But in the meantime, Amazon has an interesting bundle offer on one of the best Android phones around: the Galaxy Note9. For today only, if you buy a 512GB Note9, you'll get a free Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch, saving you about $300 (going based on the watch's MSRP).

Now, the top-end Note9 isn't cheap, coming it at a whopping $1,249.99. Still, you get a lot for your money, including the best display around, a stellar camera experience, the ever-so-popular S Pen, and other top of the line specifications. It's a powerhouse of a phone and with 512GB of internal storage, it can be a (local) media consumption and gaming monster.

The Gear S3, though now succeeded by the Galaxy Watch, is still a fantastic smartwatch. I prefer the looks of the Classic myself, but that's just me. Keep in mind that it's the Bluetooth-only version in this bundle, not the LTE one.

Samsung bundle deals aren't new, but this one is especially good. If you've been eyeing the Note9, but held off to see what Google had in store, then this bundle deal might be of interest to you, granted that you want to drop $1,250 on a phone. Though you're confined to the 512GB option, you do have the choice between the Ocean Blue and Lavender Purple color variants. This bundle is good through the rest of the day (about 14.5 hours remaining at time of writing), so don't wait too long.