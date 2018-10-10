Article Contents
Welcome to another crazy round of app sales. I hope you're recovered after the onslaught of Google hardware news yesterday, and I also hope that you like wallpaper apps, because there's a lot of them. If you make it past that large section, you'll find that Icewind Dale, a great RPG, is on sale — just look for the only item in bold.
Free
Apps
- Binary Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Keep Screen Awake $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Ekstar Quotes $12.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- AUG Launcher pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- cut music, cut ringtone pro - no ads version $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Math $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- PDF Converter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Color Phone Flash Call Calloop pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ringtone Maker - Mp3 Cutter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mathematiqa $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mushrooming $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Notesonly Pro - Simple Notepad $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Trig or Treat $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cogs and Balls $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dungeon Skeleton: The Deep Tombs $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- JETZ $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Futuristic City 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Tibet 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Firing Skull $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Graby - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Graby Spin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Redox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Yomira- Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- 4K Wallpapers - Full 4K + HD (Pro) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Amsterdam Wallpapers PRO 4K Netherlands Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Asian Wallpapers 4K PRO Asian Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Best 4K Wallpapers for Android PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- California Wallpapers 4K Pro ( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cloud Wallpapers 4K PRO HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Code Wallpapers 4K PRO Coding Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flatlay Wallpapers 4K PRO Flatlay HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flower Wallpapers 4K Backgrounds Flora $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Future Wallpapers 4K PRO Future Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Happy Wallpapers 4K PRO Happy Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- HD Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hollywood Wallpapers 4K PRO Hollywood Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- India Wallpapers 4K PRO Indian Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- London Wallpapers PRO 4K England Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Luxury Wallpapers 4K PRO Luxury Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Milkyway Wallpapers 4K PRO Milkyway Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Minimalism Wallpapers 4K Pro HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Moda - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mosque Wallpapers 4K PRO HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- NATURE Wallpapers 4K PRO NATURE Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ocean Wallpapers 4K Pro HD Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel 3 Wallpapers 4K Pro Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Purple Wallpapers 4K PRO Purple Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rose Wallpapers 4K Rose Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sad Wallpapers 4K PRO Sad Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- San Francisco Wallpapers 4K PRO USA Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Science Wallpapers 4K PRO Science Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sparkles Wallpapers 4K PRO - Sparkles Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Switzerland Wallpapers PRO 4K Background $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Technology Wallpapers 4K Technology Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tokyo Wallpapers 4K PRO Japan Backgrounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wallpapers for Girls 4K PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- WATER Wallpapers 4K Pro ( WATER Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- WINTER Wallpapers 4K PRO ( HD Backgrounds ) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Krix Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Yoga Wallpapers 4K PRO - Yoga Backgrounds HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- FlashOnCall Premium (call and app) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Marinus - Boating rules $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- SayIt Full Unlock $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Thermophysical properties food - Food Engineering $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Gallery (Wear) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- iNES - NES Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn Chinese Mandarin Language Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn Thai Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Color Phone Flash Call Calloop pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Countdown Calendar $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- DUCT Ductulator $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- English Word Formation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Spanish from scratch full $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lotto Generator and Statistics $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- My Wallets $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stock Exchange $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Weather Forecasts $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Chemistry Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Light DJ Deluxe - Light Shows for Smart Lights $79.99 -> $49.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Strobe Tuner Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Tap Jewels Holiday AdFree $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- A Frog Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Centiplode (Classic Centipede Shooter) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lil Big Invasion: The Complete Adventure $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Scuba Dive Simulator: Zenobia $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tap Blox Full $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Code Adventures : Coding Puzzles For Kids $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Collect or Die $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Drawtopia Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lowriders Comeback 2: Cruising $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math Games Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Old Man's Journey $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rima: The Story Begins - Adventure Game $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Oreo Style - Android O Icon Pack Theme $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Amazing Forest - Summer $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ANTIMO ICON PACK (SALE) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- FUNKONG ICONPACK (SALE) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iJUK iCON pACK (sALE) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- LetItBeO-Minimalist Icon Pack (SALE) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- MATERIALISTIK ICON PACK (SALE) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixelwave Wallpapers PRO (NO ADS) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RETRORIKA ICON PACK (SALE) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wallpapers $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
