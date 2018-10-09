The Pixel 3 has finally been officially announced, which means that new APKs are starting to roll in. We're kicking things off with the new Google Camera, which sports a number of differences from the current app on Pixels and Pixel 2s. Highlights include an updated interface, RAW support (finally), and a new panorama mode.

Left: Old. Right: New.

The first thing that you'll notice when opening the Pixel 3 camera is the different interface. The smaller video button besides the capture button is gone, and Google has added an Apple-esque carousel above for switching to different modes. Thankfully, the dated hamburger menu is gone, and the carousel now also includes Panorama and Portrait. Other modes and settings are now found in a tab on the right called 'More.' There's also now a new zoom UI, a white ring around your photos, and the color temperature icon has been tweaked.

Left: Old. Right: New.

The settings look the same until you dig around a bit. Something that was mysteriously omitted in the first place, RAW support, is now present under the 'Advanced' section. There's also a direct link to RAW images there. Once the RAW toggle is turned on, a quick setting on the top of the viewfinder allows you to switch between JPEG only and RAW+JPEG. Additionally, the Burst settings are gone now, which makes sense given that it didn't really need to be there - Photos already did the same thing.

The new panorama mode.

Google has also updated the panorama mode. Gone are the dots you had to align; the new version is easier to use. Google tells us it has better stitching quality, and panoramas are now optimized for VR viewing as well.

If you'd like to check the Pixel 3's camera out, you're in luck; we've got Google Camera v6.1 on APK Mirror available for download right now. Note that a minimum of Android 9 Pie is required, and that Live Lens, H265, live focus tracking, Top Shot, and Night Sight won't be added with this APK; they'll remain Pixel 3 exclusives.