Free full-resolution photo storage has always been a selling point for Pixel phones. With this year's devices being pricier than ever, that perk is all the more important, and thankfully, it's still here: photos taken on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL until January 31, 2022 will be stored at full resolution indefinitely.

This isn't a surprise, but it's good to have official confirmation. The free storage period actually extends longer into the Pixel 3's lifespan than the Pixel 2's does — the 2 launched in late 2017 and it gets free storage until the end of 2020, whereas this year's model launches this month and gets free uploads a month into its fifth year of life (if we're counting 2018).

Here are the full terms:

Free unlimited online original-quality storage for all photos and videos uploaded to Google Photos from Pixel 3 through 1/31/2022. Photos and videos uploaded before 1/31/2022 will remain free at original-quality. Requires Google Account. Data rates may apply. Visit g.co/help/photostorage

Photos uploaded before the end of January 2022 will stay at their original size; if you're still using the Pixel 3 in 2022, full-size photos after January will eat into your Google Drive storage.