SAN FRANCISCO--( BUSINESS WIRE )--For the second year in a row, Moshi is announcing new accessories developed under Google’s Made for Google (MfG) program. The highlight for this year’s launch is Moshi’s 2nd-generation USB-C Digital Audio Adapter with Charging. Like all MfG products, the adapter has been tested and certified by Google to ensure compatibility and performance.

“A lot of people look at a small adapter like this and think it’s pretty straightforward to make,” said Spencer Pangborn, Director of Product Marketing at Moshi. “But unfortunately that’s not the case. In addition to compatibility across a wide range of USB-C devices, there are many different charging scenarios that must be considered. We worked closely with Google’s engineering team to ensure our adapter meets their compatibility requirements, and as far as I know we’re the first company to launch and certify this type of adapter.”

The updated adapter has a new PCB layout to reduce power consumption and new firmware for greater compatibility across devices. It features a built-in digital-to-analog converter (DAC) which outputs high-resolution audio at 24-bit/96 kHz. A Class G amplifier enhances the sound quality of older headphones to improve the listening experience.

Made from anodized aluminum for added durability, the USB-C Digital Audio Adapter with Charging retails for $40 and is available today for purchase at www.moshi.com.

About Moshi

Moshi designs simple, sophisticated accessories and electronics for those who refuse to sacrifice style for functionality. Founded in 2005, Moshi combines in-house design, minimalist aesthetics and our Silicon Valley roots in material sciences to create products that fit seamlessly into your life. With offices located in San Francisco, Taipei and Shanghai, Moshi products are sold in retailers globally. Find out more at www.moshi.com or follow Moshi on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.