Not only did Google announce the new Pixel Stand to accompany the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, but the company also updated its line of cases with new designs and customization options. From fresh fabric colors to more My Case choices, these cases are bound to bring some style to your new phone. Oh, and they are Qi compatible and support Active Edge.

Both the fabric and My Case custom cases are available now for pre-order on the Google Store. Fabric ones will cost you $40, while My Cases go for $50. No one ever said style would be cheap.

If you're interested in other stuff, you can also choose from several different accessory manufacturers, like Otterbox, Zagg, and Moment.

Here's a full list of Pixel 3 accessories so far: