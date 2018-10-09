With the Pixel event wrapped up, many eager customers are likely scoping out the best place to pre-order. For some U.S. customers, ordering from Google directly might be the best option. The company is now offering a $50 Google Store credit to people who signed up for Pixel marketing emails.

The offer is valid until October 18th, when the first devices begin to ship. After a qualifying order ships, customers will be notified of the credit within 4 - 6 weeks. In order for this promotion to work, you must checkout while logged into the Google Account which received the email. Returning the device also nullifies the offer.