If you're looking to deck your house out in connected devices, Google has you covered. The 'Smart TV kit' with a Home Mini and Chromecast leaked last week, and now it appears that's just one of several bundles that Google now sells on its website.
As you might expect, each bundle is less expensive than buying the products separately. Here's everything that is currently listed on the Google Store:
- Home Hub, Nest Hello and Nest x Yale Lock - $557 ($100 off)
- Home Hub and Chromecast Ultra - $193 ($25 off)
- Home Mini and GE C-Life Smart Bulb - $55 (not available yet)
- Home Mini 2-Pack - $78 ($20 off)
- Home Mini 3-Pack - $144 ($33 off)
- Home Mini and Chromecast - $74 ($10 off)
- Home Mini and Google Wi-Fi 3-Pack - $299 ($49 off)
- Home Mini and Nest Thermostat E - $198 ($20 off)
- Home Hub and Nest Hello Doorbell - $328 ($50 off)
- Home Hub and Nest Cam Indoor - $298 ($50 off)
- Home Hub and Nest Thermostat - $348 ($50 off)
That's a lot of bundles. It's not clear which of these will be sold through other retail stores, but I'd expect Best Buy to stock at least some of them.
- Source:
- Google Store
Comments